Cwm LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 1.0 %

GL stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.03. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.