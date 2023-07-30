Cwm LLC Acquires 3,824 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 306.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 601,650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,535,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 485,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 386,391 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,828,000.

Shares of UCON opened at $24.32 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

