Cwm LLC Has $140,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 383.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TOL opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $83.72.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $20,192,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

