Cwm LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Exelixis by 323.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.