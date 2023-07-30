Cwm LLC Sells 393 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

