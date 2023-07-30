Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,156 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rollins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rollins by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 644,565 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Rollins Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

