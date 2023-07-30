Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Generac by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 44,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Generac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 1,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Generac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $149.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $282.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. CL King assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

