Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,302 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 92.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.2155 dividend. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

