Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 30,000 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $112,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1,244.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753,000 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

