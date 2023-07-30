Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,898 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

