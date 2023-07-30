Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

