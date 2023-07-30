Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 202 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $113.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

