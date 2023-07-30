Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,126 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

