Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,801 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.96%.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

