Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,620 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after buying an additional 69,697,910 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,505,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,915,000 after buying an additional 152,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after buying an additional 196,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,882,000 after buying an additional 606,077 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $60.33.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

