Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 753 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of News in the first quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Up 0.6 %

News stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. News Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.