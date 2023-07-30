Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 26,747 Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,043,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

NYSE:ELME opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

