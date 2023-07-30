Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after buying an additional 419,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

New York Times Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $42.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

See Also

