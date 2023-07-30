Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,757,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,601,000 after buying an additional 464,072 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 119,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,951 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $82.18. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

