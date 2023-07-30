Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Assurant Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.24.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Stories

