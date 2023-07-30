Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,442 shares of company stock valued at $12,756,922. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $53.30 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.37 million. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSY. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.