Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 802.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:JBGS opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.98. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $25.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.45%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.