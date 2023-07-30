Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Crown Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.