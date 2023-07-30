Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Stock Down 2.3 %

LTC Properties stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 212 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

