Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $403,000 Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II acquired 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,921.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

