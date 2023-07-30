Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $423,000 Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth $111,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Clarivate by 379.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 184,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 145,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 6.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Clarivate by 55.3% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 954,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 339,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.46 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 151.76%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.