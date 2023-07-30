Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 25.97, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

