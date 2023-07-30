Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $455,000 Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $76,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of XHR opened at $12.69 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $268.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.