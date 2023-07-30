Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $495,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

AFG opened at $122.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $123.42. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AFG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

