Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $507,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 419,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 105,331 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

