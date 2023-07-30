Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $112,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 491.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,533,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,425,000 after buying an additional 2,104,834 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

