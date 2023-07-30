Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $516,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $111,343,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $42,129,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after buying an additional 234,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 734,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,507,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after buying an additional 210,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Shares of OC stock opened at $140.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.74%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

