Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $584,000 Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

