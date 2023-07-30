Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

VFC opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

