Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $230.45 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.