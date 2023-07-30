Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in F5 by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,626,000 after acquiring an additional 124,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in F5 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $250,434,000 after acquiring an additional 95,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $156.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.29.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

