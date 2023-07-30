Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% during the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $217,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,264 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $84,213,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $44,210,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

