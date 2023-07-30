Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after buying an additional 377,554 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $32,303,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHR opened at $142.59 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $178.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

