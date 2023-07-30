Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,035 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.28.
Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $116.30. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
