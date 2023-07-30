Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 39.48%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

