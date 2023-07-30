Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after buying an additional 284,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after buying an additional 301,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

