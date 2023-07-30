Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,250,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,880,000 after buying an additional 193,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

