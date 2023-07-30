Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.7 %

FLS opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.