Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.15.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

