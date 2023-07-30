Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Masimo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average is $167.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Recommended Stories

