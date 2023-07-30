Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $1,813,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Equitable by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Equitable by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.