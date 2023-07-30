Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,580 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 133,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.