Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.13. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

