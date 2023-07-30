Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 44.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

