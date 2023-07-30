Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,238 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,616 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 60,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 620.2% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 328,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 282,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 972,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000.

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.39.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,767,309.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.81%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

